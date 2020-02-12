All apartments in Allen
Last updated May 26 2020

1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive

1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
basketball court
tennis court
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
game room
bbq/grill
tennis court
WOW! What a unique home in ALLEN ISD! - Absolutely beautiful home nestled off desired North Bethany Lake Estates. Majestic drive-up to stately elevation, towering 2-story arch covered entry, transom windows, sidelights & storm door! Bright & SPACIOUS living design, beautiful ceramic tile, hardwood floors, huge walk-ins, tons of storage & over-sized baseboards throughout! You will love your HUGE Kitchen with gas cooktop, sleek black appliances, breakfast bar, Kitchen island, day desk, tile backsplash, tons of cabinet space, walk-in pantry, over-sized utility room with built-ins & folding table, Stacked Formals, Game Room, garden tub and separate stand-up shower, and so much more! Delightful backyard
covered patio with outdoor fan and bonus storage shed! Amazing Allen location in wonderful neighborhood with gorgeous pond, exemplary schools and just a short distance to CELEBRATION PARK 100 acres of community & family fun! Barbecue grills, baseball fields, basketball court, covered pavilion, Sprayground, hike & bike trails, lighted tennis courts, picnic tables, soccer fields, stocked ponds, and the best 4th of July fireworks show in the Metroplex

(RLNE4324960)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive have any available units?
1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive have?
Some of 1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive offer parking?
No, 1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive have a pool?
No, 1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive have accessible units?
No, 1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

