1810 Lake Tawakoni Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly basketball court tennis court game room

WOW! What a unique home in ALLEN ISD! - Absolutely beautiful home nestled off desired North Bethany Lake Estates. Majestic drive-up to stately elevation, towering 2-story arch covered entry, transom windows, sidelights & storm door! Bright & SPACIOUS living design, beautiful ceramic tile, hardwood floors, huge walk-ins, tons of storage & over-sized baseboards throughout! You will love your HUGE Kitchen with gas cooktop, sleek black appliances, breakfast bar, Kitchen island, day desk, tile backsplash, tons of cabinet space, walk-in pantry, over-sized utility room with built-ins & folding table, Stacked Formals, Game Room, garden tub and separate stand-up shower, and so much more! Delightful backyard

covered patio with outdoor fan and bonus storage shed! Amazing Allen location in wonderful neighborhood with gorgeous pond, exemplary schools and just a short distance to CELEBRATION PARK 100 acres of community & family fun! Barbecue grills, baseball fields, basketball court, covered pavilion, Sprayground, hike & bike trails, lighted tennis courts, picnic tables, soccer fields, stocked ponds, and the best 4th of July fireworks show in the Metroplex



(RLNE4324960)