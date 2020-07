Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Location, Location, Location! This well maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 2 Car Garage Home is central located in Allen with great Allen ISD. Lots of updates! Everything in on one level except the Game room is up! Large eat-in kitchen with island, ceramic tile floors, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar that overlooks family room. 5 minutes to highway 75 and TX-121, tons of activities. You don't want to miss this one