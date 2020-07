Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious, one owner Standard Pacific home in the coveted Summerfield neighborhood. Gorgeous entry with vaulted ceilings and spiral staircase. Many upgrades to the house; 2018 carpet, 2018 roof, kitchen remodeled May 2019, and master bath remodeled 2018. Master, Study or 2nd bed, and living downstairs. Four bedrooms, living, and oversized media upstairs. Minutes from Celebration Park and some of the top-rated schools in Allen ISD. Priced to sell! Property is for sale and lease.