Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1721 Clarke Springs Drive
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:32 AM

1721 Clarke Springs Drive

1721 Clarke Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Clarke Springs Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
Fantastic lease opportunity in an excellent location! Just around the corner from Celebration Park & the community pool, this open floorplan has it all. Grand foyer with soaring ceilings, elegant stacked formals, living room with high ceilings with a corner gas fireplace and open to kitchen and breakfast nook. Kitchen features an island, brkfst bar, walk in pantry, loads of cabinet and counter space, & butler’s pantry. Master is down with box ceiling, ensuite bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, and separate shower. Game room & media room, and 3 beds up. Furniture available to buy or lease for additional rent. This home is close to schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Pet approved on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Clarke Springs Drive have any available units?
1721 Clarke Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1721 Clarke Springs Drive have?
Some of 1721 Clarke Springs Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Clarke Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Clarke Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Clarke Springs Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1721 Clarke Springs Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1721 Clarke Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Clarke Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 1721 Clarke Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Clarke Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Clarke Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1721 Clarke Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 1721 Clarke Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1721 Clarke Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Clarke Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Clarke Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

