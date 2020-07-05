1721 Clarke Springs Drive

Amenities
Fantastic lease opportunity in an excellent location! Just around the corner from Celebration Park & the community pool, this open floorplan has it all. Grand foyer with soaring ceilings, elegant stacked formals, living room with high ceilings with a corner gas fireplace and open to kitchen and breakfast nook. Kitchen features an island, brkfst bar, walk in pantry, loads of cabinet and counter space, & butler’s pantry. Master is down with box ceiling, ensuite bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, and separate shower. Game room & media room, and 3 beds up. Furniture available to buy or lease for additional rent. This home is close to schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Pet approved on a case by case basis.