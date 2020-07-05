1721 Clarke Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Fantastic lease opportunity in an excellent location! Just around the corner from Celebration Park & the community pool, this open floorplan has it all. Grand foyer with soaring ceilings, elegant stacked formals, living room with high ceilings with a corner gas fireplace and open to kitchen and breakfast nook. Kitchen features an island, brkfst bar, walk in pantry, loads of cabinet and counter space, & butler’s pantry. Master is down with box ceiling, ensuite bath with dual sinks, jetted tub, and separate shower. Game room & media room, and 3 beds up. Furniture available to buy or lease for additional rent. This home is close to schools, shopping, dining, and entertainment. Pet approved on a case by case basis.