Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home on a corner lot in a wonderful Allen neighborhood. This home features an open floor plan, a large master bedroom with separate shower and tub. The kitchen has plenty of storage and comes with a fridge included as part of the lease. The yard is very large and features a new fence. Very close to shopping, restaurants, and is zoned for great schools!