1712 Giddings Court

Single Story updated home in established neighborhood. Updates include interior paint, granite counter-tops, stone back-splash, new stainless appliances throughout, includes Samsung stainless gas range, microwave, dishwasher and new light fixtures and ceiling fans. Huge backyard on corner lot! Beautiful drive up appeal with professional landscaping. Great open Floor Plan, 3BR-2BA, formal, fireplace, and in wall speakers in the living area. Recent carpet and wood flooring. Massive mstr bdrm walk in closet & ample storage throughout. Move in Ready! Close to Hwys 75, 190 & 121.