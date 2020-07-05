All apartments in Allen
1712 Giddings Court
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:07 PM

1712 Giddings Court

1712 Giddings Court · No Longer Available
Location

1712 Giddings Court, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Single Story updated home in established neighborhood. Updates include interior paint, granite counter-tops, stone back-splash, new stainless appliances throughout, includes Samsung stainless gas range, microwave, dishwasher and new light fixtures and ceiling fans. Huge backyard on corner lot! Beautiful drive up appeal with professional landscaping. Great open Floor Plan, 3BR-2BA, formal, fireplace, and in wall speakers in the living area. Recent carpet and wood flooring. Massive mstr bdrm walk in closet & ample storage throughout. Move in Ready! Close to Hwys 75, 190 & 121.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Giddings Court have any available units?
1712 Giddings Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1712 Giddings Court have?
Some of 1712 Giddings Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1712 Giddings Court currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Giddings Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Giddings Court pet-friendly?
No, 1712 Giddings Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1712 Giddings Court offer parking?
No, 1712 Giddings Court does not offer parking.
Does 1712 Giddings Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Giddings Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Giddings Court have a pool?
No, 1712 Giddings Court does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Giddings Court have accessible units?
No, 1712 Giddings Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Giddings Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 Giddings Court has units with dishwashers.

