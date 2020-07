Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace game room microwave

Location Location Location! Brand new paint and new fence. Home nestled in a quiet neighborhood. Close to all amenities-shopping, dining, entertainment and minutes away from Hwy75 and Hwy121. N. Master is conveniently located downstairs, supersize living room Or gameroom upstairs plus Loft for study area. Huge bedrooms upstairs with WIC. Covered patio in the backyard.