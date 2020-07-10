All apartments in Allen
1707 Monaco Drive

1707 Monaco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Monaco Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A truly executive home, in the class of its own! This Paul Taylor home is completely reimagined in 2020 with a $150,000 designer-grade renovation! Exquisite and trendy design details throughout, from the luxurious premium-grade hickory wood floor and special light and plumbing fixtures, to quartzite kitchen countertop and commercial-grade appliances, this home is to be appreciated only by someone with the utmost discriminating taste. The renovation goes beyond cosmetic visual effect, to include many more details such as HVAC systems upgrade with new 25X20X4 filter racks to maximize airflow and efficiency.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Monaco Drive have any available units?
1707 Monaco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Monaco Drive have?
Some of 1707 Monaco Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Monaco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Monaco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Monaco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Monaco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1707 Monaco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Monaco Drive offers parking.
Does 1707 Monaco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Monaco Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Monaco Drive have a pool?
No, 1707 Monaco Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Monaco Drive have accessible units?
No, 1707 Monaco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Monaco Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 Monaco Drive has units with dishwashers.

