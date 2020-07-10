1707 Monaco Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

A truly executive home, in the class of its own! This Paul Taylor home is completely reimagined in 2020 with a $150,000 designer-grade renovation! Exquisite and trendy design details throughout, from the luxurious premium-grade hickory wood floor and special light and plumbing fixtures, to quartzite kitchen countertop and commercial-grade appliances, this home is to be appreciated only by someone with the utmost discriminating taste. The renovation goes beyond cosmetic visual effect, to include many more details such as HVAC systems upgrade with new 25X20X4 filter racks to maximize airflow and efficiency.