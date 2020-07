Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Nice and Well maintained large home in Allen Celebration Park community. Recently renovated. Master down with spacious walk in closet. Brand new granite Counter top, brand new floors. Tile are in wet area. All secondary bedrooms are upstairs with nice sized game room. Perfect community for kids or pets. Won't last long.