Allen, TX
1629 Lakeside Drive
Last updated September 28 2019 at 2:56 AM

1629 Lakeside Drive

1629 Lakeside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1629 Lakeside Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Hard to find four bedroom in the desirable Lost Creek Ranch. Recent updates Sept 2019 include new carpet, new paint, new roof and restained fence displaying not only pride of ownership but also a fresh clean feel. Home features Open kitchen with ample storage, gas cooktop and open to living area. Gas Fireplace, covered extended patio. Split master bedroom with walk in closets, dual vanities, separate jetted tub and shower. Separate work station, oversized laundry room, two dining areas, vaulted ceilings, new fence, gas water heater and gas heat. A great property in a great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 Lakeside Drive have any available units?
1629 Lakeside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 Lakeside Drive have?
Some of 1629 Lakeside Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 Lakeside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1629 Lakeside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 Lakeside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1629 Lakeside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1629 Lakeside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1629 Lakeside Drive offers parking.
Does 1629 Lakeside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1629 Lakeside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 Lakeside Drive have a pool?
No, 1629 Lakeside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1629 Lakeside Drive have accessible units?
No, 1629 Lakeside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 Lakeside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 Lakeside Drive has units with dishwashers.

