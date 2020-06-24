1629 Lakeside Drive

Amenities

Hard to find four bedroom in the desirable Lost Creek Ranch. Recent updates Sept 2019 include new carpet, new paint, new roof and restained fence displaying not only pride of ownership but also a fresh clean feel. Home features Open kitchen with ample storage, gas cooktop and open to living area. Gas Fireplace, covered extended patio. Split master bedroom with walk in closets, dual vanities, separate jetted tub and shower. Separate work station, oversized laundry room, two dining areas, vaulted ceilings, new fence, gas water heater and gas heat. A great property in a great neighborhood.