1618 Woodstream Lane
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:57 AM

1618 Woodstream Lane

1618 Woodstream Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1618 Woodstream Lane, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this beautiful 1.5 story home in Villages At Maxwell Creek! Stacked formals measuring 21 x 11 as you enter. Crown and picture moulding are a beautiful touch! Nestle in to the windowseat in the brkfst nook. Kitchen features gorgeous tile backsplash that meshes nicely w~the granite countertops and brkfst bar. Stainless steel appliances. Living rm offers wood burning fireplace w~gas starter, perfect to make a chilly night cozy. The mstr bath offers a great 9 x 6 closet with built in shelves. Enjoy a relaxing soak in the garden tub. Office with closet and wood double doors can be used as a bdrm. Awesome covered back patio w~ceiling fans! Allen ISD, w~Chandler Elem right down the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Woodstream Lane have any available units?
1618 Woodstream Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Woodstream Lane have?
Some of 1618 Woodstream Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Woodstream Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Woodstream Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Woodstream Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1618 Woodstream Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1618 Woodstream Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Woodstream Lane offers parking.
Does 1618 Woodstream Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1618 Woodstream Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Woodstream Lane have a pool?
No, 1618 Woodstream Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Woodstream Lane have accessible units?
No, 1618 Woodstream Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Woodstream Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Woodstream Lane has units with dishwashers.

