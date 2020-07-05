1618 Woodstream Lane

Amenities

Welcome home to this beautiful 1.5 story home in Villages At Maxwell Creek! Stacked formals measuring 21 x 11 as you enter. Crown and picture moulding are a beautiful touch! Nestle in to the windowseat in the brkfst nook. Kitchen features gorgeous tile backsplash that meshes nicely w~the granite countertops and brkfst bar. Stainless steel appliances. Living rm offers wood burning fireplace w~gas starter, perfect to make a chilly night cozy. The mstr bath offers a great 9 x 6 closet with built in shelves. Enjoy a relaxing soak in the garden tub. Office with closet and wood double doors can be used as a bdrm. Awesome covered back patio w~ceiling fans! Allen ISD, w~Chandler Elem right down the street.