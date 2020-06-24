1613 Indigo Trail

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Absolutely amazing 1 story home with 4 bedrooms and a study! Stunning kitchen with quartz countertops and a wonderful open layout that is an entertainers dream! Updates galore...includes hardwoods throughout all living areas, central vacuum system, and gorgeous tile backsplash in all bathrooms. Kitchen has 2 pantries, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range! You'll have your own backyard paradise with a gorgeous pool that can be heated and used year round. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are to remain in the home. Weekly pool maintenance will be included by Owner. Move in date is flexible!