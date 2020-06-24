All apartments in Allen
1613 Indigo Trail
1613 Indigo Trail

1613 Indigo Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Indigo Trail, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Absolutely amazing 1 story home with 4 bedrooms and a study! Stunning kitchen with quartz countertops and a wonderful open layout that is an entertainers dream! Updates galore...includes hardwoods throughout all living areas, central vacuum system, and gorgeous tile backsplash in all bathrooms. Kitchen has 2 pantries, stainless steel appliances, and a gas range! You'll have your own backyard paradise with a gorgeous pool that can be heated and used year round. Refrigerator, washer and dryer are to remain in the home. Weekly pool maintenance will be included by Owner. Move in date is flexible!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Indigo Trail have any available units?
1613 Indigo Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Indigo Trail have?
Some of 1613 Indigo Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Indigo Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Indigo Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Indigo Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Indigo Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1613 Indigo Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Indigo Trail offers parking.
Does 1613 Indigo Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 Indigo Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Indigo Trail have a pool?
Yes, 1613 Indigo Trail has a pool.
Does 1613 Indigo Trail have accessible units?
No, 1613 Indigo Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Indigo Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1613 Indigo Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

