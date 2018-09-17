All apartments in Allen
1611 Georgetown Drive
1611 Georgetown Drive

1611 Georgetown Drive
Location

1611 Georgetown Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Suncreek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
**Lease start date 8-1-2020, Ready to show now ** Beautiful 2 story Town home with corner lot features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & two car garage. Master bed down, Wood floors in main living areas, warm paint colors & neutral carpet. Upstairs, Two bedrooms, game rm and jack & jill bath. Includes Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances,Refrigerator, and two car garage with custom cabinets. Refrigerator, Water softener and reverse osmosis drinking water system INCLUDED. - 5min to 75 and easy access to shopping. Owner pays HOA dues. See transaction desk for *Lease Application Instructions ** Application fee is $45 per adult over age of 18. Submit TAR application with proof of income. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Georgetown Drive have any available units?
1611 Georgetown Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1611 Georgetown Drive have?
Some of 1611 Georgetown Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Georgetown Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Georgetown Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Georgetown Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Georgetown Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1611 Georgetown Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1611 Georgetown Drive offers parking.
Does 1611 Georgetown Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Georgetown Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Georgetown Drive have a pool?
No, 1611 Georgetown Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1611 Georgetown Drive have accessible units?
No, 1611 Georgetown Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Georgetown Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1611 Georgetown Drive has units with dishwashers.

