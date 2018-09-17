1611 Georgetown Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

**Lease start date 8-1-2020, Ready to show now ** Beautiful 2 story Town home with corner lot features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths & two car garage. Master bed down, Wood floors in main living areas, warm paint colors & neutral carpet. Upstairs, Two bedrooms, game rm and jack & jill bath. Includes Granite counter tops, Stainless steel appliances,Refrigerator, and two car garage with custom cabinets. Refrigerator, Water softener and reverse osmosis drinking water system INCLUDED. - 5min to 75 and easy access to shopping. Owner pays HOA dues. See transaction desk for *Lease Application Instructions ** Application fee is $45 per adult over age of 18. Submit TAR application with proof of income. .