1608 Sul Ross Drive

Amenities

Furnished Furniture will be stay in the house(details see attached pictures) .Fantastic 1.5 story in Allen’s Silhouette neighborhood with all bedrooms downstairs. Wood floors, open floor plan, large chef’s kitchen with gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, island, arched ceilings and doorways. Large game room upstairs with half bath. Secluded front study or office. In back, enjoy a large covered and extended patio with lots of grass and decorative board on board fence. Fabulous location offers walking distance to Marion Elementary and just a few minutes from shopping, expressways, Allen Events Center, local parks, and work locations