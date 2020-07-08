All apartments in Allen
1608 Sul Ross Drive
1608 Sul Ross Drive

1608 Sul Ross Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Sul Ross Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Furnished Furniture will be stay in the house(details see attached pictures) .Fantastic 1.5 story in Allen’s Silhouette neighborhood with all bedrooms downstairs. Wood floors, open floor plan, large chef’s kitchen with gas cooktop, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar, island, arched ceilings and doorways. Large game room upstairs with half bath. Secluded front study or office. In back, enjoy a large covered and extended patio with lots of grass and decorative board on board fence. Fabulous location offers walking distance to Marion Elementary and just a few minutes from shopping, expressways, Allen Events Center, local parks, and work locations

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Sul Ross Drive have any available units?
1608 Sul Ross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Sul Ross Drive have?
Some of 1608 Sul Ross Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Sul Ross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Sul Ross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Sul Ross Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1608 Sul Ross Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1608 Sul Ross Drive offer parking?
No, 1608 Sul Ross Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1608 Sul Ross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1608 Sul Ross Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Sul Ross Drive have a pool?
No, 1608 Sul Ross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Sul Ross Drive have accessible units?
No, 1608 Sul Ross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Sul Ross Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Sul Ross Drive has units with dishwashers.

