1605 Willingham Drive

Stunning, EAST Facing home in Cumberland Crossing. Huge island kitchen features extraordinary cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and large breakfast nook. Open to large family with gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Master suite with oversized shower, separate jetted garden tub, and separate vanities. Large, versatile office could be used as exercise room or 4th bedroom. Upstairs features large living space with television nook PLUS media room, and 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets. Utility room with washer & dryer included. House is wired for surround sound. Large private back yard with covered patio. Sec sys monitoring including glass breakage alarm available through ADT.