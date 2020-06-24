All apartments in Allen
1605 Willingham Drive

1605 Willingham Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Willingham Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
media room
Stunning, EAST Facing home in Cumberland Crossing. Huge island kitchen features extraordinary cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, and large breakfast nook. Open to large family with gas fireplace and hardwood floors. Master suite with oversized shower, separate jetted garden tub, and separate vanities. Large, versatile office could be used as exercise room or 4th bedroom. Upstairs features large living space with television nook PLUS media room, and 2 bedrooms with walk-in closets. Utility room with washer & dryer included. House is wired for surround sound. Large private back yard with covered patio. Sec sys monitoring including glass breakage alarm available through ADT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1605 Willingham Drive have any available units?
1605 Willingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1605 Willingham Drive have?
Some of 1605 Willingham Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1605 Willingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1605 Willingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 Willingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1605 Willingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1605 Willingham Drive offer parking?
No, 1605 Willingham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1605 Willingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1605 Willingham Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 Willingham Drive have a pool?
No, 1605 Willingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1605 Willingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1605 Willingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 Willingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 Willingham Drive has units with dishwashers.

