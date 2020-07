Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful one story 4bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms and 3 CAR GARAGE locates in great community of Summerfield Subdivision minutes to Allen Fairview mall and HWY 75. Home has specious family room with gas fireplace. Kitchen Quart countertop with SS appliance. Specious Master bedroom with retreat area overlooking backyard patio.

Home will be available for lease September 1st, 2019. TAR application. Application fee $45 per adult.