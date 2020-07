1591 Bradford Trace Drive

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL DRIVE UP ON THIS WONDERFUL 2 STORY ON A NICE LOT. THE HOME FEATURES 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHS, LOCATED DIRECTLY ACROSS FROM A POND. DESIRABLE LOST CREEK RANCH IN ALLEN! WAKING DISTANCE TO EXEMPLARY MARION ELEMENTARY, 3 LARGE PARKS, COMMUNITY POOL AND SEVERAL NATURE TRAILS. OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN WITH HIGH CEILINGS IN FAMILY ROOM. CORNER FIREPLACE AND WALL OF WINDOWS OVERLOOKING BACKYARD. LARGE KITCHEN WITH GAS COOKTOP, BREAKFAST BAR, SS APPLIANCES, DECORATIVE LIGHTING AND PLENTY OF CABINETS. STUDY WITH FRENCH DOORS OPENS TO THE COVERED PORTH IN THE FRONT. OVERSIZED MASTER FEATURES AN EXTRA LIVING AREA THAT CAN BE USED AS A PRIVATE STUDY OR A GYM OR NURSERY ALONG WITH WOOD FLOORS AND BAY WINDOW.