All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1546 Silver Spur Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1546 Silver Spur Drive
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:57 AM

1546 Silver Spur Drive

1546 Silver Spur Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1546 Silver Spur Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Welcome home to the desirable Lost Creek community. This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home comes with laminate flooring and ceramic tile. Enjoy dinner in a formal dining room. The living area has a built in shelf perfect for homework with the kiddos. The spacious kitchen comes with a breakfast bar and roomy island. The large master bathroom comes with dual sinks and a even larger walk in closet. Located minutes from the best shopping Allen has to offer, don't miss out on this gem in Lost Creek. Lost Creek features a private pool, walking distance to multiple play grounds, jogging trails, and a catch and release fishing pond.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1546 Silver Spur Drive have any available units?
1546 Silver Spur Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1546 Silver Spur Drive have?
Some of 1546 Silver Spur Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1546 Silver Spur Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1546 Silver Spur Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1546 Silver Spur Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1546 Silver Spur Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1546 Silver Spur Drive offer parking?
No, 1546 Silver Spur Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1546 Silver Spur Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1546 Silver Spur Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1546 Silver Spur Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1546 Silver Spur Drive has a pool.
Does 1546 Silver Spur Drive have accessible units?
No, 1546 Silver Spur Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1546 Silver Spur Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1546 Silver Spur Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary