1546 Silver Spur Drive

Amenities
Welcome home to the desirable Lost Creek community. This beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home comes with laminate flooring and ceramic tile. Enjoy dinner in a formal dining room. The living area has a built in shelf perfect for homework with the kiddos. The spacious kitchen comes with a breakfast bar and roomy island. The large master bathroom comes with dual sinks and a even larger walk in closet. Located minutes from the best shopping Allen has to offer, don't miss out on this gem in Lost Creek. Lost Creek features a private pool, walking distance to multiple play grounds, jogging trails, and a catch and release fishing pond.