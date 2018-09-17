All apartments in Allen
Last updated October 12 2019

1541 Cliff Creek Drive

1541 Cliff Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1541 Cliff Creek Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Lost Creek Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Hard to find GEM in Lost Creek Ranch! This one-story home offers the perfect sized floor plan at 1,565 Sqft with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an open concept kitchen, living and dining that is perfect for entertaining! This property has been recently upgraded to include fresh paint throughout, newly painted white kitchen cabinets with gorgeous white quartz countertops, New gas range~oven~vent hood, upgraded baseboards, and also extended the rich wood floors from the living area into all 3 bedrooms. South facing home offers plenty of natural light throughout. This property is move-in ready! Lost Creek has beautiful lakes, hike-bike trails, community pool, playgrounds & award winning Allen ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 1541 Cliff Creek Drive have any available units?
1541 Cliff Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1541 Cliff Creek Drive have?
Some of 1541 Cliff Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 Cliff Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1541 Cliff Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 Cliff Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1541 Cliff Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1541 Cliff Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1541 Cliff Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1541 Cliff Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 Cliff Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 Cliff Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1541 Cliff Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 1541 Cliff Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1541 Cliff Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 Cliff Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 Cliff Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

