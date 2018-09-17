1541 Cliff Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Hard to find GEM in Lost Creek Ranch! This one-story home offers the perfect sized floor plan at 1,565 Sqft with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and an open concept kitchen, living and dining that is perfect for entertaining! This property has been recently upgraded to include fresh paint throughout, newly painted white kitchen cabinets with gorgeous white quartz countertops, New gas range~oven~vent hood, upgraded baseboards, and also extended the rich wood floors from the living area into all 3 bedrooms. South facing home offers plenty of natural light throughout. This property is move-in ready! Lost Creek has beautiful lakes, hike-bike trails, community pool, playgrounds & award winning Allen ISD.