Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath with 3 living areas plus office. This spacious home features many updates such as granite counters, stainless appliances, fresh paint, tile flooring and landscaping. Split bedroom plan with open concept kitchen, breakfast and den. Large corner lot. One block from the community pool. Near Celebration Park, shopping and dining. All within the highly rated Allen ISD.