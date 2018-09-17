All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1532 HAVEN PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1532 HAVEN PLACE
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:10 AM

1532 HAVEN PLACE

1532 Haven Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1532 Haven Place, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Allen Schools! - Beautiful home with mature trees and covered patio. Recent remodeled. Large family room with fireplace. Kitchen with lots of cabinets. Two car garage with opener. Includes washer and dryer. Apply online at www.legacy380.com. Application fee $45 per applicant. One time $125 administration fee due at move in. $600 pet deposit - $300 non-refundable. Tenant to verify all information.

(RLNE5285464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1532 HAVEN PLACE have any available units?
1532 HAVEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 HAVEN PLACE have?
Some of 1532 HAVEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 HAVEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1532 HAVEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 HAVEN PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 HAVEN PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 1532 HAVEN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1532 HAVEN PLACE offers parking.
Does 1532 HAVEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1532 HAVEN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 HAVEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 1532 HAVEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1532 HAVEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1532 HAVEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 HAVEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 HAVEN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary