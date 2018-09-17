Allen Schools! - Beautiful home with mature trees and covered patio. Recent remodeled. Large family room with fireplace. Kitchen with lots of cabinets. Two car garage with opener. Includes washer and dryer. Apply online at www.legacy380.com. Application fee $45 per applicant. One time $125 administration fee due at move in. $600 pet deposit - $300 non-refundable. Tenant to verify all information.
(RLNE5285464)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1532 HAVEN PLACE have any available units?
1532 HAVEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1532 HAVEN PLACE have?
Some of 1532 HAVEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1532 HAVEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1532 HAVEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1532 HAVEN PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1532 HAVEN PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 1532 HAVEN PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1532 HAVEN PLACE offers parking.
Does 1532 HAVEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1532 HAVEN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1532 HAVEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 1532 HAVEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1532 HAVEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1532 HAVEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1532 HAVEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1532 HAVEN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
