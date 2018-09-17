1532 HAVEN PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Allen Schools! - Beautiful home with mature trees and covered patio. Recent remodeled. Large family room with fireplace. Kitchen with lots of cabinets. Two car garage with opener. Includes washer and dryer. Apply online at www.legacy380.com. Application fee $45 per applicant. One time $125 administration fee due at move in. $600 pet deposit - $300 non-refundable. Tenant to verify all information.



(RLNE5285464)