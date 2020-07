Amenities

Plano Housing Authority Vouchers ACCEPTED. Recent new carpet and interior paint make this one of the nicest homes in Allen for lease at this price. Almost 3,000 sq. ft., this two story home has four bedrooms AND a study. The study and dining rooms are off the foyer. The family room has vaulted ceiling. Over-sized game room upstairs with three bedrooms. Master bedroom downstairs with master suite shower and garden tub.