Last updated March 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

1524 Sugar Bush Trail

1524 Sugarbush Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1524 Sugarbush Trail, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Prime location so close to Celebration Park! With Excellent Allen ISD! Nice and quiet neighborhood. Open kitchen space with granite countertop. Big backyard for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Sugar Bush Trail have any available units?
1524 Sugar Bush Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 Sugar Bush Trail have?
Some of 1524 Sugar Bush Trail's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Sugar Bush Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Sugar Bush Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Sugar Bush Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1524 Sugar Bush Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1524 Sugar Bush Trail offer parking?
Yes, 1524 Sugar Bush Trail offers parking.
Does 1524 Sugar Bush Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1524 Sugar Bush Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Sugar Bush Trail have a pool?
No, 1524 Sugar Bush Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Sugar Bush Trail have accessible units?
No, 1524 Sugar Bush Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Sugar Bush Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 Sugar Bush Trail has units with dishwashers.

