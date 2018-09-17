All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1524 Pinebluff Bluff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1524 Pinebluff Bluff
Last updated November 21 2019 at 9:08 AM

1524 Pinebluff Bluff

1524 Pine Bluff Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1524 Pine Bluff Dr, Allen, TX 75002
Parkside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Well maintained DR Horton open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 1 formal dining, 1 living room, 2 full baths and huge family room and large back yard with covered patio. New roof (2018) and fence (2016). Walk distance to Story park and Story elementary school. Wood floors, ceiling fans & neutral paint throughout. Kitchen opens to LR with wood-burning fireplace. Master bath has garden tub, separate shower & roomy walk-in closet. Laundry room has full size WD connections. Near Celebration Park & Joe Farmer Rec Center, Walmart super center, Kroger, and many restaurants.
Excludes: Washer, dryer, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1524 Pinebluff Bluff have any available units?
1524 Pinebluff Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1524 Pinebluff Bluff have?
Some of 1524 Pinebluff Bluff's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1524 Pinebluff Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
1524 Pinebluff Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1524 Pinebluff Bluff pet-friendly?
No, 1524 Pinebluff Bluff is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1524 Pinebluff Bluff offer parking?
No, 1524 Pinebluff Bluff does not offer parking.
Does 1524 Pinebluff Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1524 Pinebluff Bluff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1524 Pinebluff Bluff have a pool?
No, 1524 Pinebluff Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 1524 Pinebluff Bluff have accessible units?
No, 1524 Pinebluff Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 1524 Pinebluff Bluff have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1524 Pinebluff Bluff has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Lofts at Watters Creek
935 Garden Park Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary