Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities game room pool

Beautiful 1.5 story home with a massive gameroom on the second story for the kids to play. C-tile in entry, hallway, kit.& baths. Kit. has bkft bar & tile bkspl. Living with gas fpl. & c-fan. Mstr. Room has vaulted ceiling and bath has separate shower and garden tub, two sinks. neighborhood amenities: hike and bike trails, park less than one block away, lakes, pool and more.