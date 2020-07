Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven Property Amenities parking pool

Nice and clean 3bed, 2bath house in Allen with excellent schools from elementary to high school. The house has tile floor in all common-wet area and wood floor in all bedrooms. The community swimming pool is located at the end of the street. Easy access to shopping malls and outlet mall. Easy access to highway 75. Available July 1st for move-in.