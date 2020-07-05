All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1517 Summerfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1517 Summerfield Drive
Last updated January 9 2020 at 11:52 PM

1517 Summerfield Drive

1517 Summerfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1517 Summerfield Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Parkside

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
CHARMING 3 BR 2 BA 1 Story in Allen- GREAT Neighborhood w AISD schools. Close proximity to park and greenbelt. Community Pool! Great open floor plan. Light and bright with fresh neutral paint. 2 living areas. Stacked formals off entrance are a great FLEX space for office or play room. Large kitchen w gas stove & high velocity vent hood. Kitchen open to spacious living room with cozy fireplace. Private master suite with large walk-in closet and lots of storage. Split bedrooms & full hall bath. AMAZING backyard with spacious deck, great trees, and board on board privacy fence. Allen ISD. Refrig will be provided by owner for tenant use. New gas cook top coming next week. Fresh front yard sod coming in the Spring.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 Summerfield Drive have any available units?
1517 Summerfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 Summerfield Drive have?
Some of 1517 Summerfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 Summerfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1517 Summerfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 Summerfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1517 Summerfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1517 Summerfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1517 Summerfield Drive offers parking.
Does 1517 Summerfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1517 Summerfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 Summerfield Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1517 Summerfield Drive has a pool.
Does 1517 Summerfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 1517 Summerfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 Summerfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1517 Summerfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Cortland Watters Creek
270 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary