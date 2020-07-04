All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1515 Chadwick Drive

1515 Chadwick Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1515 Chadwick Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
SHORT TERM LEASE for 1, 2 or 3 months!!!!! Light-filled home features a layout that makes it easy to entertain, have guests and work from home! Wonderful location within minutes of major routes for commuting. Second bedroom w full bath located downstairs. HUGE master suite with exquisite windows! Gourmet kitchen w double oven, gas cooktop and huge breakfast area! Soaring ceilings and windows provide that luxury feel! Oversized lot with HUGE yard wrapping around to the side of the home! Upstairs, an oversized gameroom, media room, and plenty of storage! Quiet neighborhood offers community pool, nearby parks and trails! Fantastic home for someone in between homes or new build!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Chadwick Drive have any available units?
1515 Chadwick Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1515 Chadwick Drive have?
Some of 1515 Chadwick Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Chadwick Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Chadwick Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Chadwick Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Chadwick Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1515 Chadwick Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1515 Chadwick Drive offers parking.
Does 1515 Chadwick Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1515 Chadwick Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Chadwick Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1515 Chadwick Drive has a pool.
Does 1515 Chadwick Drive have accessible units?
No, 1515 Chadwick Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Chadwick Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Chadwick Drive has units with dishwashers.

