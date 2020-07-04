1515 Chadwick Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking pool garage media room

SHORT TERM LEASE for 1, 2 or 3 months!!!!! Light-filled home features a layout that makes it easy to entertain, have guests and work from home! Wonderful location within minutes of major routes for commuting. Second bedroom w full bath located downstairs. HUGE master suite with exquisite windows! Gourmet kitchen w double oven, gas cooktop and huge breakfast area! Soaring ceilings and windows provide that luxury feel! Oversized lot with HUGE yard wrapping around to the side of the home! Upstairs, an oversized gameroom, media room, and plenty of storage! Quiet neighborhood offers community pool, nearby parks and trails! Fantastic home for someone in between homes or new build!