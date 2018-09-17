1514 Heather Brook Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Very well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath in highly acclaimed Allen ISD! Open floor plan. Carpet in main living room and bedrooms. Tile floor throughout. Inviting entryway with wood flooring in formal living and dining areas. Updated lighting fixtures and designer paint. Large master bedroom with en-suite bath renovated in 2018 with chiseled travertine tile floors and framless shower. Over-sized kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, built in window seat and quiet asko dishwasher. Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Close to green belt, waling paths, park, neighborhood amenities including swimming pool and playground. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included.