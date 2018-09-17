All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1514 Heather Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1514 Heather Brook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1514 Heather Brook Drive

1514 Heather Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1514 Heather Brook Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Very well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath in highly acclaimed Allen ISD! Open floor plan. Carpet in main living room and bedrooms. Tile floor throughout. Inviting entryway with wood flooring in formal living and dining areas. Updated lighting fixtures and designer paint. Large master bedroom with en-suite bath renovated in 2018 with chiseled travertine tile floors and framless shower. Over-sized kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, built in window seat and quiet asko dishwasher. Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Close to green belt, waling paths, park, neighborhood amenities including swimming pool and playground. Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Heather Brook Drive have any available units?
1514 Heather Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Heather Brook Drive have?
Some of 1514 Heather Brook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Heather Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Heather Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Heather Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Heather Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1514 Heather Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1514 Heather Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 1514 Heather Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1514 Heather Brook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Heather Brook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1514 Heather Brook Drive has a pool.
Does 1514 Heather Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1514 Heather Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Heather Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 Heather Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
301 Greenville
301 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Wyndsor Court
301 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary