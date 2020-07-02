All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 10 2020 at 11:34 AM

1514 Haven Pl

1514 Haven Place · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Haven Place, Allen, TX 75002
Greengate

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Haven Place - Property Id: 73341

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath family home in a quiet neighborhood Allen. New laminate floors throughout the house. Large family room and kitchen with an eat-in area. Backyard is big enough for play set with room to spare!

Conveniently located near E. Main St. and Allen Heights Dr. Close to shopping and excellent Story Elementary. Allen is an established community which is known for its excellent schools and shopping at the Allen Premium Outlets and the Villages at Allen and Fairview.

Please call with questions or a showing. Applicants must have verifiable job history, income, and will have a criminal background check. No section 8.

RENT: $1650

DEPOSIT: $1650

PET DEPOSIT: $350/each

APPLICATION FEE: $45/person
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/73341
Property Id 73341

(RLNE5624688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Haven Pl have any available units?
1514 Haven Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Haven Pl have?
Some of 1514 Haven Pl's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Haven Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Haven Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Haven Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 Haven Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1514 Haven Pl offer parking?
No, 1514 Haven Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Haven Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Haven Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Haven Pl have a pool?
No, 1514 Haven Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Haven Pl have accessible units?
No, 1514 Haven Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Haven Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 Haven Pl has units with dishwashers.

