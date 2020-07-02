1514 Haven Pl

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly fireplace range oven

Haven Place - Property Id: 73341



Great 3 bedroom 2 bath family home in a quiet neighborhood Allen. New laminate floors throughout the house. Large family room and kitchen with an eat-in area. Backyard is big enough for play set with room to spare!



Conveniently located near E. Main St. and Allen Heights Dr. Close to shopping and excellent Story Elementary. Allen is an established community which is known for its excellent schools and shopping at the Allen Premium Outlets and the Villages at Allen and Fairview.



Please call with questions or a showing. Applicants must have verifiable job history, income, and will have a criminal background check. No section 8.



RENT: $1650



DEPOSIT: $1650



PET DEPOSIT: $350/each



APPLICATION FEE: $45/person

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/73341

(RLNE5624688)