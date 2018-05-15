All apartments in Allen
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1514 Country Lane

1514 Country Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Country Lane, Allen, TX 75002
Country Meadow

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !!!Nice charming 3 bedrooms house located next to Allen Celebration Park and walking distance to middle school. Upgraded kitchen cabinet granite counter top and new appliances. Each room has a ceiling fan with remote. Nice backyard with outdoor gas line connect to your grille a storage shed offers the space for your garden tools. Over sized patio allow you enjoy your outdoor living life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Country Lane have any available units?
1514 Country Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1514 Country Lane have?
Some of 1514 Country Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1514 Country Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Country Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Country Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1514 Country Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1514 Country Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1514 Country Lane offers parking.
Does 1514 Country Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Country Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Country Lane have a pool?
No, 1514 Country Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Country Lane have accessible units?
No, 1514 Country Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Country Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1514 Country Lane has units with dishwashers.

