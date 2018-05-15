1514 Country Lane

LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION !!!Nice charming 3 bedrooms house located next to Allen Celebration Park and walking distance to middle school. Upgraded kitchen cabinet granite counter top and new appliances. Each room has a ceiling fan with remote. Nice backyard with outdoor gas line connect to your grille a storage shed offers the space for your garden tools. Over sized patio allow you enjoy your outdoor living life.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
