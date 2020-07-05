All apartments in Allen
Location

1513 Brook Ridge Avenue, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful single story home in pristine condition features 4 bds 2 baths in a quiet neighborhood. Bamboo floors throughout NO CARPET. Eat-in kitchen has raised breakfast bar, extensive cabinet storage & breakfast nook. Large laundry room & pantry. Nest thermostat for ultimate comfort control with new HVAC. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling & bath featuring dual sinks, separate shower & walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms across the hall in separate wing. 4th bedroom could be a study or second living.Nicely sized backyard with pergola and electric gate for added space and privacy! Close to 75 restaurants & shopping. Adjacent to walking trail with playground, park & community pool access. MOVE-IN READY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 Brook Ridge Avenue have any available units?
1513 Brook Ridge Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 Brook Ridge Avenue have?
Some of 1513 Brook Ridge Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 Brook Ridge Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1513 Brook Ridge Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 Brook Ridge Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1513 Brook Ridge Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1513 Brook Ridge Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1513 Brook Ridge Avenue offers parking.
Does 1513 Brook Ridge Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1513 Brook Ridge Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 Brook Ridge Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1513 Brook Ridge Avenue has a pool.
Does 1513 Brook Ridge Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1513 Brook Ridge Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 Brook Ridge Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1513 Brook Ridge Avenue has units with dishwashers.

