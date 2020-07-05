1513 Brook Ridge Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Beautiful single story home in pristine condition features 4 bds 2 baths in a quiet neighborhood. Bamboo floors throughout NO CARPET. Eat-in kitchen has raised breakfast bar, extensive cabinet storage & breakfast nook. Large laundry room & pantry. Nest thermostat for ultimate comfort control with new HVAC. Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling & bath featuring dual sinks, separate shower & walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms across the hall in separate wing. 4th bedroom could be a study or second living.Nicely sized backyard with pergola and electric gate for added space and privacy! Close to 75 restaurants & shopping. Adjacent to walking trail with playground, park & community pool access. MOVE-IN READY.