1510 Oak Tree Road

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Newly updated 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath home in Allen ISD, Wood Look Tiles downstair and Laminate wood floor upstairs. Brand new SS appliances in the open concept kitchen which is open to the family room with wood burning fireplace. One guest bedroom and full bath are located on the 1st floor. Fridge, washer and dryer stay and are included in rent. Walking distance to Celebration Park and the Curtis Middle school! Close to Allen Outlet Mall and many other shopping centers, and hospital! Must see to appreciate!