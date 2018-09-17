All apartments in Allen
1510 Oak Tree Road
Last updated January 11 2020 at 12:48 AM

1510 Oak Tree Road

1510 Oak Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Oak Tree Road, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly updated 4 Bedroom 3 Full Bath home in Allen ISD, Wood Look Tiles downstair and Laminate wood floor upstairs. Brand new SS appliances in the open concept kitchen which is open to the family room with wood burning fireplace. One guest bedroom and full bath are located on the 1st floor. Fridge, washer and dryer stay and are included in rent. Walking distance to Celebration Park and the Curtis Middle school! Close to Allen Outlet Mall and many other shopping centers, and hospital! Must see to appreciate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Oak Tree Road have any available units?
1510 Oak Tree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Oak Tree Road have?
Some of 1510 Oak Tree Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Oak Tree Road currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Oak Tree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Oak Tree Road pet-friendly?
No, 1510 Oak Tree Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1510 Oak Tree Road offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Oak Tree Road offers parking.
Does 1510 Oak Tree Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 Oak Tree Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Oak Tree Road have a pool?
No, 1510 Oak Tree Road does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Oak Tree Road have accessible units?
No, 1510 Oak Tree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Oak Tree Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1510 Oak Tree Road has units with dishwashers.

