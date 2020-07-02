1504 Oak Tree Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Yard Care Included. Beautiful 3BR, 2LivingRm, 2Dining Rm, 2CarGarage near amenities-shopping, eatery, banks, walking distance to Celebration Park, Elem, Middle & High School. Family oriented, & quiet neighborhood. Open layout, Light&Bright. Tall ceiling in Formal Living & Formal Dining w newer carpet. Family room has C-Tile & WBFP & is open to breakfast nook. Covered back porch. Master bedroom has WIC. C-fans in all rooms. Kitchen has WalkInPantry. Easy access to Hwy 75 & Hwy 121. Applicants must have stable jobs, strictly No Smoking. No section 8, One small pet no more than 20 lbs is ok & breed restrictions apply. 350.00 One time non refundable pet fee