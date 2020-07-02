All apartments in Allen
Last updated October 25 2019 at 7:03 AM

1504 Oak Tree Road

1504 Oak Tree Road · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Oak Tree Road, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Yard Care Included. Beautiful 3BR, 2LivingRm, 2Dining Rm, 2CarGarage near amenities-shopping, eatery, banks, walking distance to Celebration Park, Elem, Middle & High School. Family oriented, & quiet neighborhood. Open layout, Light&Bright. Tall ceiling in Formal Living & Formal Dining w newer carpet. Family room has C-Tile & WBFP & is open to breakfast nook. Covered back porch. Master bedroom has WIC. C-fans in all rooms. Kitchen has WalkInPantry. Easy access to Hwy 75 & Hwy 121. Applicants must have stable jobs, strictly No Smoking. No section 8, One small pet no more than 20 lbs is ok & breed restrictions apply. 350.00 One time non refundable pet fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Oak Tree Road have any available units?
1504 Oak Tree Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Oak Tree Road have?
Some of 1504 Oak Tree Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Oak Tree Road currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Oak Tree Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Oak Tree Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Oak Tree Road is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Oak Tree Road offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Oak Tree Road offers parking.
Does 1504 Oak Tree Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Oak Tree Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Oak Tree Road have a pool?
No, 1504 Oak Tree Road does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Oak Tree Road have accessible units?
No, 1504 Oak Tree Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Oak Tree Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Oak Tree Road has units with dishwashers.

