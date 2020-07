Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable 3 bedroom, 2.1 bath home in great location with recently updated carpet, laminate flooring and paint. Considered a patio home, however, this home is an end unit in a quiet cul-de-sac with a very large back and side yard as well as a storage building. Lots of windows which create a bright open space in the family room and kitchen. All bedrooms upstairs!!