1500 Snowberry Drive
Last updated September 7 2019 at 2:59 AM

1500 Snowberry Drive

1500 Snowberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Snowberry Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
Eloquent home to lease built by Grand Homes - only 4 yrs old with premium upgrades - well kept by owner. Floorplan includes 5 bedrooms, 4.1 baths, bonus room, study, super oversized game room upstairs wired for surround sound, wrought iron stairs front and rear, large kitchen is a chef's delight including granite island and upgraded cabinets. All rooms are spacious with a formal dining area adjacent to kitchen including additional mud room across from Utility Room. Covered patio to enjoy with back and side yard. Exemplary Allen ISD schools and easy access to 121 or I-75.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Snowberry Drive have any available units?
1500 Snowberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Snowberry Drive have?
Some of 1500 Snowberry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Snowberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Snowberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Snowberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Snowberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1500 Snowberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Snowberry Drive offers parking.
Does 1500 Snowberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Snowberry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Snowberry Drive have a pool?
No, 1500 Snowberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Snowberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 1500 Snowberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Snowberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Snowberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

