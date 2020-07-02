1500 Snowberry Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Eloquent home to lease built by Grand Homes - only 4 yrs old with premium upgrades - well kept by owner. Floorplan includes 5 bedrooms, 4.1 baths, bonus room, study, super oversized game room upstairs wired for surround sound, wrought iron stairs front and rear, large kitchen is a chef's delight including granite island and upgraded cabinets. All rooms are spacious with a formal dining area adjacent to kitchen including additional mud room across from Utility Room. Covered patio to enjoy with back and side yard. Exemplary Allen ISD schools and easy access to 121 or I-75.