1495 Abby Way

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Wonderful 2 stories house in Allen! it is 4 bedrooms home with Amazing Upgrades galore! 3 car garage! 2 Bedrooms on 1st floor , 1 is master bedroom with full bath included garden tub and separate showers and study, Formal Dining with built in wet bar, Huge kitchen, Granite counters,Stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, lots of cabinet, living area, with fireplace on first floor. 2nd floor. Media, game room, 2 bedrooms and a bath.The house is Close to 121, 75, shopping, restaurants in a Amazing Neighborhood.