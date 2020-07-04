All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1495 Abby Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1495 Abby Way
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:25 PM

1495 Abby Way

1495 Abby Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1495 Abby Way, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Wonderful 2 stories house in Allen! it is 4 bedrooms home with Amazing Upgrades galore! 3 car garage! 2 Bedrooms on 1st floor , 1 is master bedroom with full bath included garden tub and separate showers and study, Formal Dining with built in wet bar, Huge kitchen, Granite counters,Stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, lots of cabinet, living area, with fireplace on first floor. 2nd floor. Media, game room, 2 bedrooms and a bath.The house is Close to 121, 75, shopping, restaurants in a Amazing Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1495 Abby Way have any available units?
1495 Abby Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1495 Abby Way have?
Some of 1495 Abby Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1495 Abby Way currently offering any rent specials?
1495 Abby Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1495 Abby Way pet-friendly?
No, 1495 Abby Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1495 Abby Way offer parking?
Yes, 1495 Abby Way offers parking.
Does 1495 Abby Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1495 Abby Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1495 Abby Way have a pool?
No, 1495 Abby Way does not have a pool.
Does 1495 Abby Way have accessible units?
No, 1495 Abby Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1495 Abby Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1495 Abby Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd
Allen, TX 75013
Dolce Living Twin Creeks
659 Junction Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary