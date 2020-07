Amenities

Location!! Location!! Spacious one story home with Large living area that opens to dining area and kitchen. Lots of natural light. Spacious Master bedroom with huge master closet. Patio deck with patio table and 6 chairs and umbrella. Fridge, washer and dryer included. Top Allen ISD Schools. Easy access to all major highways 121, 75 and DNT, groceries, Allen Premium outlets, movies. Property available to lease starting 1st August 2020