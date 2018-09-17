All apartments in Allen
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1425 Cherokee Court
Last updated April 4 2020 at 6:31 AM

1425 Cherokee Court

1425 Cherokee Court · No Longer Available
Location

1425 Cherokee Court, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
playground
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Fabulous single story home with great floor plan. Large, open kitchen with granite countert-ops and island. Great floor plan for living and entertaining with kitchen, breakfast area and family room all flowing together. Master suite isolated from other 2 bedrooms. Spacious formal dining room as well. Nice sized back yard with covered patio. A real gem, Twin Creeks residents enjoy Arnold Palmer designated golf course, 2 pools and amenity centers, parks, play grounds, tennis and basketball courts, sand volleyball, miles of hiking and biking trails and more. Convenient to Hwys 75 & 121. Close to nearby shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 Cherokee Court have any available units?
1425 Cherokee Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 Cherokee Court have?
Some of 1425 Cherokee Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 Cherokee Court currently offering any rent specials?
1425 Cherokee Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 Cherokee Court pet-friendly?
No, 1425 Cherokee Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1425 Cherokee Court offer parking?
No, 1425 Cherokee Court does not offer parking.
Does 1425 Cherokee Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 Cherokee Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 Cherokee Court have a pool?
Yes, 1425 Cherokee Court has a pool.
Does 1425 Cherokee Court have accessible units?
No, 1425 Cherokee Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 Cherokee Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 Cherokee Court has units with dishwashers.

