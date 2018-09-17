1425 Cherokee Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Fabulous single story home with great floor plan. Large, open kitchen with granite countert-ops and island. Great floor plan for living and entertaining with kitchen, breakfast area and family room all flowing together. Master suite isolated from other 2 bedrooms. Spacious formal dining room as well. Nice sized back yard with covered patio. A real gem, Twin Creeks residents enjoy Arnold Palmer designated golf course, 2 pools and amenity centers, parks, play grounds, tennis and basketball courts, sand volleyball, miles of hiking and biking trails and more. Convenient to Hwys 75 & 121. Close to nearby shopping, restaurants and entertainment.