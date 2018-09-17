All apartments in Allen
1413 Snowberry Drive

1413 Snowberry Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Snowberry Drive, Allen, TX 75013

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Beautiful home in Allen's Avondale neighborhood community; Gated entrance and porch patio w stone extension and path with grassed yard area with swing keep privacy and children or pets secure; Gorgeous hand scraped hrdwds throughout first floor; very spacious living area with stone fireplace and neutral paint. Kitchen, dining area and 2nd or guest bedroom and full bath are on first floor; master, master bath, 3rd bedroom, full bath and large gameroom or living area upstairs; living area has full size murphy bed and built in storage...great for extra bedroom or guests! Long upstairs balcony off of master suite is perfect for morning coffee, reading and relaxing! This home has everything you need! Apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Snowberry Drive have any available units?
1413 Snowberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1413 Snowberry Drive have?
Some of 1413 Snowberry Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Snowberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Snowberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Snowberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Snowberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Snowberry Drive offer parking?
No, 1413 Snowberry Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1413 Snowberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Snowberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Snowberry Drive have a pool?
No, 1413 Snowberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Snowberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 1413 Snowberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Snowberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 Snowberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

