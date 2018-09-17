1413 Snowberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Beautiful home in Allen's Avondale neighborhood community; Gated entrance and porch patio w stone extension and path with grassed yard area with swing keep privacy and children or pets secure; Gorgeous hand scraped hrdwds throughout first floor; very spacious living area with stone fireplace and neutral paint. Kitchen, dining area and 2nd or guest bedroom and full bath are on first floor; master, master bath, 3rd bedroom, full bath and large gameroom or living area upstairs; living area has full size murphy bed and built in storage...great for extra bedroom or guests! Long upstairs balcony off of master suite is perfect for morning coffee, reading and relaxing! This home has everything you need! Apply today!