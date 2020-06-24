1411 Salado Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home in sought after neighborhood, convenient to restaurants, shopping, major freeways & excellent schools! Split formals welcome you with gleaming wood like floors. The two story foyer opens to the family room with gas log fireplace and windows overlooking the backyard. Kitchen has recent stainless appliances and an over sized pantry. Downstairs master bath features his & her vanities, garden tub, separate vanities, & TWO closets! Home also has recently installed berber carpet, recent roof & one of the HVACs is newer!