1411 Salado Drive
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:16 PM

1411 Salado Drive

1411 Salado Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Salado Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home in sought after neighborhood, convenient to restaurants, shopping, major freeways & excellent schools! Split formals welcome you with gleaming wood like floors. The two story foyer opens to the family room with gas log fireplace and windows overlooking the backyard. Kitchen has recent stainless appliances and an over sized pantry. Downstairs master bath features his & her vanities, garden tub, separate vanities, & TWO closets! Home also has recently installed berber carpet, recent roof & one of the HVACs is newer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Salado Drive have any available units?
1411 Salado Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 Salado Drive have?
Some of 1411 Salado Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Salado Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Salado Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Salado Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1411 Salado Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1411 Salado Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1411 Salado Drive offers parking.
Does 1411 Salado Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Salado Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Salado Drive have a pool?
No, 1411 Salado Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1411 Salado Drive have accessible units?
No, 1411 Salado Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Salado Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 Salado Drive has units with dishwashers.

