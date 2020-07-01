All apartments in Allen
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1411 Brandon Court

1411 Brandon Court · No Longer Available
Location

1411 Brandon Court, Allen, TX 75013
Twin Creeks

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Stunning single story with lots of updates. Wood and tile flooring throughout. Great kitchen with granite counters, recent appliances and cozy breakfast areas. Updated master bath with with separate shower, jetted tub, walk in closet and more. Spacious family room, dining room, large backyard and more. In award wining Allen Schools, close to shopping and entertainment at Watters Creek, Shops of Allen, Fairview Town Center, Allen Premium outlets and more. Twin Creeks residents enjoy golf, 2 pools and amenity centers, parks, play grounds, tennis and basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, catch and release ponds, miles of hiking and biking trails

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 Brandon Court have any available units?
1411 Brandon Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 Brandon Court have?
Some of 1411 Brandon Court's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 Brandon Court currently offering any rent specials?
1411 Brandon Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 Brandon Court pet-friendly?
No, 1411 Brandon Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1411 Brandon Court offer parking?
No, 1411 Brandon Court does not offer parking.
Does 1411 Brandon Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 Brandon Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 Brandon Court have a pool?
Yes, 1411 Brandon Court has a pool.
Does 1411 Brandon Court have accessible units?
No, 1411 Brandon Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 Brandon Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1411 Brandon Court has units with dishwashers.

