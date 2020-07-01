1411 Brandon Court

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court volleyball court

Stunning single story with lots of updates. Wood and tile flooring throughout. Great kitchen with granite counters, recent appliances and cozy breakfast areas. Updated master bath with with separate shower, jetted tub, walk in closet and more. Spacious family room, dining room, large backyard and more. In award wining Allen Schools, close to shopping and entertainment at Watters Creek, Shops of Allen, Fairview Town Center, Allen Premium outlets and more. Twin Creeks residents enjoy golf, 2 pools and amenity centers, parks, play grounds, tennis and basketball courts, sand volleyball courts, catch and release ponds, miles of hiking and biking trails