1409 Heather Brook Drive

RELAXATION meets ELEGANCE in this Beautifully cared for home w upgrades galore, including newly laid wood style tile, newly installed carpet AND fresh paint! Open concept kitchen has crisp white cabinetry with stone tile back-splash, black and ss appliances, and breakfast bar! Decorative lighting throughout! Mosaic tile Fireplace in living adds comfort and pizzaz. Living also has built in shelving! All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bath is the perfect relaxation spot w double vanities, garden tub, stand alone shower and large walk in closet. The oasis extends to the back yard w a lovely pergola covered patio! Fabulous outdoor space for playing, star gazing, reading, ENJOYING! View today - won't last long!!