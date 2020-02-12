All apartments in Allen
Find more places like 1409 Heather Brook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Allen, TX
/
1409 Heather Brook Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1409 Heather Brook Drive

1409 Heather Brook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Allen
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1409 Heather Brook Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RELAXATION meets ELEGANCE in this Beautifully cared for home w upgrades galore, including newly laid wood style tile, newly installed carpet AND fresh paint! Open concept kitchen has crisp white cabinetry with stone tile back-splash, black and ss appliances, and breakfast bar! Decorative lighting throughout! Mosaic tile Fireplace in living adds comfort and pizzaz. Living also has built in shelving! All bedrooms are upstairs. Master bath is the perfect relaxation spot w double vanities, garden tub, stand alone shower and large walk in closet. The oasis extends to the back yard w a lovely pergola covered patio! Fabulous outdoor space for playing, star gazing, reading, ENJOYING! View today - won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Heather Brook Drive have any available units?
1409 Heather Brook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Heather Brook Drive have?
Some of 1409 Heather Brook Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Heather Brook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Heather Brook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Heather Brook Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1409 Heather Brook Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1409 Heather Brook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Heather Brook Drive offers parking.
Does 1409 Heather Brook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Heather Brook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Heather Brook Drive have a pool?
No, 1409 Heather Brook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Heather Brook Drive have accessible units?
No, 1409 Heather Brook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Heather Brook Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1409 Heather Brook Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave
Allen, TX 75002
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd
Allen, TX 75002
Citron Allen Station
1400 Andrews Parkway
Allen, TX 75002
Twin Creeks Crossing
1090 W Exchange Pkwy
Allen, TX 75013
Trails at Creekside
1300 N Custer Rd
Allen, TX 75071
Settler's Gate
1420 W McDermott Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Benton Pointe
205 Benton Dr
Allen, TX 75013
Hidden Creek
300 S Watters Rd
Allen, TX 75013

Similar Pages

Allen 1 BedroomsAllen 2 Bedrooms
Allen Apartments under $1,200Allen Apartments with Gym
Allen Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TX
Flower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary