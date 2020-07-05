1408 Suzanne Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated bright 1 story home with new roof, new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, newly painted interior and exterior, freshly painted cabinets, new microwave, new stainless steel 5 burners oven and dishwasher. Breakfast bar seating and dual stainless steel sink in open and bright kitchen with recessed lighting and sky. Lots of storage include 2 linen closets,2 coat closets as well as pull down attic storage access in the garage. Jetted tub in master bath and oversized separate shower and walk in closet with 3 levels of racks. Nice neighborhood. Walking distance to elementary and easy access to great Allen schools. Very close to dinning, US-75, shopping and parks. Super clean and ready for moving in!