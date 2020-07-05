All apartments in Allen
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:41 AM

1408 Suzanne Drive

1408 Suzanne Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Suzanne Drive, Allen, TX 75002
Bethany Ridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated bright 1 story home with new roof, new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet, newly painted interior and exterior, freshly painted cabinets, new microwave, new stainless steel 5 burners oven and dishwasher. Breakfast bar seating and dual stainless steel sink in open and bright kitchen with recessed lighting and sky. Lots of storage include 2 linen closets,2 coat closets as well as pull down attic storage access in the garage. Jetted tub in master bath and oversized separate shower and walk in closet with 3 levels of racks. Nice neighborhood. Walking distance to elementary and easy access to great Allen schools. Very close to dinning, US-75, shopping and parks. Super clean and ready for moving in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 Suzanne Drive have any available units?
1408 Suzanne Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 Suzanne Drive have?
Some of 1408 Suzanne Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 Suzanne Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1408 Suzanne Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 Suzanne Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1408 Suzanne Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1408 Suzanne Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1408 Suzanne Drive offers parking.
Does 1408 Suzanne Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 Suzanne Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 Suzanne Drive have a pool?
No, 1408 Suzanne Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1408 Suzanne Drive have accessible units?
No, 1408 Suzanne Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 Suzanne Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 Suzanne Drive has units with dishwashers.

