Allen, TX
1406 Ambrose Drive
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:09 AM

1406 Ambrose Drive

1406 Ambrose Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Ambrose Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Interior renovated. Scraped and re texturing ceilings, painted ceilings and all walls, installed wood floors, installed granite counters with travertine back splash, under mount sink and new kitchen faucet. Dishwasher recently replaced and added new stainless microwave and convection oven. Faucets, toilets, bronze hardware, lights and ceiling fans a few years old. Roof replaced 2016, AC system replaced 2017.Nicely landscaped with sprinkler system, grass in good shape, no weeds, owner pays for fertilizer treatments. Fence to be stained. Cul-de-sac lot walking distance to High School, Eagle Stadium and just down the street from Event Center, Shops of Allen, Shops of Fairview and Allen outlets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Ambrose Drive have any available units?
1406 Ambrose Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Ambrose Drive have?
Some of 1406 Ambrose Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Ambrose Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Ambrose Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Ambrose Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1406 Ambrose Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1406 Ambrose Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Ambrose Drive offers parking.
Does 1406 Ambrose Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 Ambrose Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Ambrose Drive have a pool?
No, 1406 Ambrose Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Ambrose Drive have accessible units?
No, 1406 Ambrose Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Ambrose Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 Ambrose Drive has units with dishwashers.

