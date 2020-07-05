1406 Ambrose Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Interior renovated. Scraped and re texturing ceilings, painted ceilings and all walls, installed wood floors, installed granite counters with travertine back splash, under mount sink and new kitchen faucet. Dishwasher recently replaced and added new stainless microwave and convection oven. Faucets, toilets, bronze hardware, lights and ceiling fans a few years old. Roof replaced 2016, AC system replaced 2017.Nicely landscaped with sprinkler system, grass in good shape, no weeds, owner pays for fertilizer treatments. Fence to be stained. Cul-de-sac lot walking distance to High School, Eagle Stadium and just down the street from Event Center, Shops of Allen, Shops of Fairview and Allen outlets.