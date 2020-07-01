All apartments in Allen
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:13 AM

1405 Mcclure Drive

1405 Mcclure Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Mcclure Drive, Allen, TX 75013
Glendover Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful home on a corner lot with 4 bedrooms and 2.1 baths. Main floor is great for entertaining and including 2 dinning areas, 2 living areas and a home office. The kitchen has great SS appliances (refrigerator included), gas cook-top, granite countertop, and a walk-in pantry with a freezer. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms with a split floor-plan. Main bedroom with great main bath and a specious walk-in closet, Game area, and 3 more bedrooms with a second bath. Backyard has an extended covered patio with skylights and ceiling fans, perfect for enjoying warm Texas nights. Close to the community pool and Kerr Elementary. Easy access to 121 and 75 Hwy.
New grass will be installed in front and back yards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Mcclure Drive have any available units?
1405 Mcclure Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Mcclure Drive have?
Some of 1405 Mcclure Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Mcclure Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Mcclure Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Mcclure Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Mcclure Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1405 Mcclure Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Mcclure Drive offers parking.
Does 1405 Mcclure Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Mcclure Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Mcclure Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1405 Mcclure Drive has a pool.
Does 1405 Mcclure Drive have accessible units?
No, 1405 Mcclure Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Mcclure Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Mcclure Drive has units with dishwashers.

