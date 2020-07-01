1405 Mcclure Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home on a corner lot with 4 bedrooms and 2.1 baths. Main floor is great for entertaining and including 2 dinning areas, 2 living areas and a home office. The kitchen has great SS appliances (refrigerator included), gas cook-top, granite countertop, and a walk-in pantry with a freezer. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms with a split floor-plan. Main bedroom with great main bath and a specious walk-in closet, Game area, and 3 more bedrooms with a second bath. Backyard has an extended covered patio with skylights and ceiling fans, perfect for enjoying warm Texas nights. Close to the community pool and Kerr Elementary. Easy access to 121 and 75 Hwy.

New grass will be installed in front and back yards.