Allen, TX
1405 Hickory Bend Drive
Last updated April 12 2020 at 7:33 AM

1405 Hickory Bend Drive

1405 Hickory Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1405 Hickory Bend Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate Bright and fresh home with beautiful open floor plan and lots of elegant charm. This home feels like a new build. New flooring, paint, and appliances. Roomy Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, including refrigerator. Lots of cabinet space. Security system and sprinkler system. Vaulted ceilings with lots of recessed lighting. Lots of large windows allow for tons of natural light. Formal Dining. Master bedroom with large walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Double rear garage with auto opener. Attractive charming neighborhood with walking paths, greenbelts, and mature trees. Buyer to verify all measurements and schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1405 Hickory Bend Drive have any available units?
1405 Hickory Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1405 Hickory Bend Drive have?
Some of 1405 Hickory Bend Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1405 Hickory Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1405 Hickory Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1405 Hickory Bend Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1405 Hickory Bend Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1405 Hickory Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1405 Hickory Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 1405 Hickory Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1405 Hickory Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1405 Hickory Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 1405 Hickory Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1405 Hickory Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 1405 Hickory Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1405 Hickory Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1405 Hickory Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.

