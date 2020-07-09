1405 Hickory Bend Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate Bright and fresh home with beautiful open floor plan and lots of elegant charm. This home feels like a new build. New flooring, paint, and appliances. Roomy Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, including refrigerator. Lots of cabinet space. Security system and sprinkler system. Vaulted ceilings with lots of recessed lighting. Lots of large windows allow for tons of natural light. Formal Dining. Master bedroom with large walk in closet, garden tub, separate shower and double vanity. Double rear garage with auto opener. Attractive charming neighborhood with walking paths, greenbelts, and mature trees. Buyer to verify all measurements and schools.