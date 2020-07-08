1402 Sunshine Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and inviting to entertain describe this fabulous 4 Bed 3 Bath delightful Allen home. Enjoy the spacious kitchen w plenty of counter space + lg breakfast nook looking out to backyard. Downstairs also features incl Formal Liv and Formal Dining and Liv room all w gorgeous wood floors and carpeted game rm. A secondary bdrm and full bath are also located on the first floor! Upstairs you will find the spacious Master Bedroom with it’s light and bright master bath + spacious Master closet, 2 addtl spacious secondary bedrooms, full bath, Loft and Utility Room for easy access and convenience! Lg backyard w board on board fencing for privacy. Amazing location close to schools, shopping and entertainment.