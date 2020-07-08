All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:14 PM

1402 Sunshine Drive

1402 Sunshine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1402 Sunshine Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and inviting to entertain describe this fabulous 4 Bed 3 Bath delightful Allen home. Enjoy the spacious kitchen w plenty of counter space + lg breakfast nook looking out to backyard. Downstairs also features incl Formal Liv and Formal Dining and Liv room all w gorgeous wood floors and carpeted game rm. A secondary bdrm and full bath are also located on the first floor! Upstairs you will find the spacious Master Bedroom with it’s light and bright master bath + spacious Master closet, 2 addtl spacious secondary bedrooms, full bath, Loft and Utility Room for easy access and convenience! Lg backyard w board on board fencing for privacy. Amazing location close to schools, shopping and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Sunshine Drive have any available units?
1402 Sunshine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 1402 Sunshine Drive have?
Some of 1402 Sunshine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Sunshine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Sunshine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Sunshine Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1402 Sunshine Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 1402 Sunshine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Sunshine Drive offers parking.
Does 1402 Sunshine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Sunshine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Sunshine Drive have a pool?
No, 1402 Sunshine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1402 Sunshine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1402 Sunshine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Sunshine Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1402 Sunshine Drive has units with dishwashers.

