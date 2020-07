Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

Very rare opportunity in highly desirable Avondale. Largest home built in the community. Perfect layout for your family. Master and one bedroom down, two up with a media room. Very spacious living room with high ceiling and tons of storage spaces in freeways. Deck in yard. Desirable community. Great schools. Pets case by case