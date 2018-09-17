134 W Way Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 3-2-1 in the Heart of Allen! Updated throughout with fresh interior paint, new upgraded dark wood laminate flooring throughout living room, hall, and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms and entryway. New ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms. Updated bathrooms. Corner brick fireplace and window views to the backyard. Large private yard with treeline backdrop. Garage is 1.5 car garage with large storage closet. Walking distance to Lowery Freshman Center and Rountree Elementary. Great location! Available for an April 3rd move-in.