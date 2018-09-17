All apartments in Allen
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:24 PM

134 W Way Drive

134 West Way Drive · No Longer Available
Location

134 West Way Drive, Allen, TX 75002

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming 3-2-1 in the Heart of Allen! Updated throughout with fresh interior paint, new upgraded dark wood laminate flooring throughout living room, hall, and bedrooms. Ceramic tile in kitchen and bathrooms and entryway. New ceiling fans in living room and all bedrooms. Updated bathrooms. Corner brick fireplace and window views to the backyard. Large private yard with treeline backdrop. Garage is 1.5 car garage with large storage closet. Walking distance to Lowery Freshman Center and Rountree Elementary. Great location! Available for an April 3rd move-in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 W Way Drive have any available units?
134 W Way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Allen, TX.
How much is rent in Allen, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Allen Rent Report.
What amenities does 134 W Way Drive have?
Some of 134 W Way Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 W Way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
134 W Way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 W Way Drive pet-friendly?
No, 134 W Way Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Allen.
Does 134 W Way Drive offer parking?
Yes, 134 W Way Drive offers parking.
Does 134 W Way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 134 W Way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 W Way Drive have a pool?
No, 134 W Way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 134 W Way Drive have accessible units?
No, 134 W Way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 134 W Way Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 W Way Drive has units with dishwashers.

